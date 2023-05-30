Fed funds futures see rate hike likely in June

The market is now pricing for a 63 per cent chance of a 25 basis point increase at the Fed's June 13-14 meeting

  May 30 2023
  • updated: May 30 2023, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fed funds futures traders now see the Federal Reserve as more likely to hike interest rates next month than leave them unchanged, as economic data beats expectations and lawmakers appear to have reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Traders have also almost priced out all the rate cuts they had previously expected in the second half of this year, with only 10 basis points in cuts now priced in for December.

The odds of a further hike have been increasing as economic data beats expectations and inflation remains stubbornly above the US central bank's 2 per cent target.

A deal to raise the US debt ceiling and avoid a potential default will also remove headwinds that have threatened to harm economic growth and keep the Fed on the sidelines.

