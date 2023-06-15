Fed to release 2023 bank stress results on June 28

The US Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would be releasing the 2023 results of its annual stress test of large banks on June 28.
The annual exam for large banks tests whether they are able to withstand a severe recession, and dictates how much capital each firm must hold as a cushion against losses.
The 2023 test includes heightened stress in real estate and corporate debt markets, and an additional "exploratory market shock" for the eight largest firms.
