Ferra, Dynamatic enter aerospace and defence tech tie-up

Ferra Aerospace India on Monday firmed up with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd a partnership to scale up capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing. Under the partnership, the Indian subsidiary of the Queensland, Australia-based Ferra Engineering and the Bengaluru-based Dynamatic are expected to enhance product integration, testing, technology development of airframe structures and precision aerospace components, representatives of the two companies said here.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU, Cameron Dick, Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment for the state of Queensland, said the partnership is about two companies with a global footprint and different capabilities complementing each other, enabling them to work together as a more competitive unit.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director and General Manager of Ferra Aerospace Pvt Ltd Sridhar Chintha and CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited Udayant Malhoutra in the presence of Chief Executive Officer of Trade and Investment Queensland, Justin McGowan, and senior officials from the Queensland Government.

Udayant Malhoutra pointed to the security needs, threats and opportunities the two countries shared to underline the complementary nature of the partnership. Dynamatic works with defence and aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers in India and around the world.

“We can further boost defence manufacturing capabilities for a range of upcoming projects, including delivering against the new MoU with Dynamatic Technologies,” David Rogers, Group CFO – Ferra Engineering, said.

Ferra India’s Indian clients include Godrej Aerospace, with whom it is a supplier for the A330 Flap Track Beam Project, and the Godrej Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile project.

In 2021–22, India was Queensland’s fourth largest goods trading partner (exports plus imports), accounting for a total trade value of $20.6 billion. During this time, the value of Queensland’s exported goods to India totalled $19.4 billion, representing the state’s second largest goods export market and 71.1% of Australia’s goods exports to India.