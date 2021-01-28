Festive sales boost Maruti Suzuki India's quarterly profit

Festive sales aid Maruti Suzuki India quarterly profit

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit, helped by sales during the festive season and as the easing of lockdown restrictions saw more customers return to the carmaker's showrooms.

India's largest automaker by sales reported a net profit of 19.41 billion rupees ($265.46 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with a profit of 15.65 billion rupees last year.

Maruti's total unit sales rose 13.4% year-on-year to 495,897 vehicles.

Revenue from operations rose 13.3% to 234.58 billion rupees.

