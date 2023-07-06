FIFA World Cup fever lifts Qatar Airways revenue to record high

Qatar Airways late on Wednesday reported a record annual revenue of 76.3 billion riyals ($21 billion), underpinned by higher customer base after the Doha-based carrier hosted the FIFA World Cup as its official partner and airline.
Net profit for the fiscal year 2022-2023 stood at 4.4 billion riyals ($1.21 billion), the company said in a statement, when the airlines carried 31.7 million passengers, a 71 per cent jump year-on-year.
Also read | Kolkata: Passengers deboarded after man shouts 'bomb' in London-bound Qatar Airways flight
The airline recorded a load factor of 80 per cent and yields, both the highest in the company's history.
During the World Cup, Qatar Airways operated about 14,000 flights bringing in more than 1.4 million fans to the Arab country.
