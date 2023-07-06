FIFA fever lifts Qatar Airways revenue to record high

FIFA World Cup fever lifts Qatar Airways revenue to record high

The airline recorded a load factor of 80 per cent and yields, both the highest in the company's history.

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 06 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 15:46 ist
Representational image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Qatar Airways late on Wednesday reported a record annual revenue of 76.3 billion riyals ($21 billion), underpinned by higher customer base after the Doha-based carrier hosted the FIFA World Cup as its official partner and airline.

Net profit for the fiscal year 2022-2023 stood at 4.4 billion riyals ($1.21 billion), the company said in a statement, when the airlines carried 31.7 million passengers, a 71 per cent jump year-on-year.

Also read | Kolkata: Passengers deboarded after man shouts 'bomb' in London-bound Qatar Airways flight

The airline recorded a load factor of 80 per cent and yields, both the highest in the company's history.

During the World Cup, Qatar Airways operated about 14,000 flights bringing in more than 1.4 million fans to the Arab country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Qatar Airways
Fifa world cup
Business News
Doha

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 