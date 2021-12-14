FIMI asks govt to normalise coal rake supplies to non-regulated sector

Miners' body FIMI [Federation of Indian Mineral Industries] has urged the Centre to normalise supply of coal rakes to the non-regulated sector on an "urgent basis."

In a letter to the government, the federation said that the current coal crises in the country would hit businesses of many sectors, including aluminium, steel and cement, which are dependent on the domestic coal supply.

If the regular coal supply was not resumed to these industries, it would have a cascading effect on consumption and downstream supply chain. Although the non-regulated sector required 50 rakes per day, they were not receiving minimum supply to sustain their operations, FIMI said in the letter.

The letter also said that Coal India Limited (CIL) in its recent communication advised Indian Railways to enhance the rake supplies of 296 rakes per day exclusively to the power sector while in November, the total loading of rakes by the PSU [Public Sector Undertakings] was 272 rakes per day for both power and non-power sector put together.

Terming that the unregulated sector played an important role in achieving V-shaped economic recovery, the FIMI said that a short supply of coal will adversely impact the nation’s GDP growth.

