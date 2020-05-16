FM Sitharaman unveils reforms in mineral mining sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils reforms in mineral mining sector

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 17:58 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime.

She said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in a composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry's competitiveness.

This, she said, will help the aluminium industry reduce electricity costs.

She said the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

