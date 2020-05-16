Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils reforms in mineral mining sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime.
She said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in a composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.
Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry's competitiveness.
This, she said, will help the aluminium industry reduce electricity costs.
She said the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.
The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see
Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors
COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home
Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?
Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study
Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask
How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal