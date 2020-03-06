Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharanan assures money of depositors safe in Yes Bank

As the Yes Bank plunged into crisis, the government Thursday assured its depositors that it was committed to safeguarding their money and, the RBI, which superseded the lender's board, said all its employees will continue their services with the same salary for at least a year.

The central bank said a solution to revive the Mumbai-head quartered private sector lender will be in place within a month.

“The governance issues in Yes Bank were of serious nature. There was wrong asset classification and risky credit-issuing habits. The RBI has been asked to assess the causes of problems and identify the role played by individuals,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman told the press, 24 hours after the central bank imposed withdrawal restrictions of Rs 50,000 per person in the next one month.

Separately, the RBI came out with a restructuring plan for the embattled bank, according to which India's largest lender State Bank of India, which showed its readiness to invest in the Yes Bank, will have buy 49% stake in the bank and will not be allowed to reduce its holding below 26% for three years.

“The employees will continue their services with the same salary and terms as are already applicable for at least a year. Board of Directors of the reconstructed bank will, however, have the freedom to discontinue the services of the key managerial personnel,” the plan said.

It said a new board will be constituted for the Yes Bank. The SBI will have two nominee directors on the board and the RBI may appoint additional directors. The board members will remain in office for a period of one year or till an alternate board is constituted by Yes Bank.

All offices and branches of Yes Bank will continue to function in the same manner and place as they are currently. The reconstructed Yes Bank can also open new offices and branches or close down existing offices or branches, in accordance with the extant policy of the central bank.

The crisis in the Yes Bank was reminiscent of a similar emergency in the Mumbai-based PMC Cooperative Bank, which unfolded about six months ago in September last year. The RBI had imposed similar curbs on the bank after superseding its board.

The finance minister said the RBI has been asked to assess the causes of the Yes Bank fiasco and identify the role played by individuals in that.

She, however, said that the problems of Yes Bank did not crop up during the NDA government's period and that they were only cleaning the “mess” created by the previous UPA regime six years ago.

“Exposure of Yes Bank to some of the stress corporates such as Anil Ambani, Essel, IL&FS, DHFL and Vodafone were there from before 2014,” she said.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram took a dig at the incumbent saying the BJP's ability to govern financial institutions stands exposed.

“BJP has been in power for six years. Their ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed. First, it was the PMC Bank. Now it is YES Bank. Is the government concerned at all? Can it shirk its responsibility? Is there a third bank in the line?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

The ousted Yes Bank co-founder and chief executive Rana Kapoor washed his hands off the mess. "I have been out of the bank for a very long time. I exited YES Bank of January 1, 2019. I have no clue," he told DH on the phone.