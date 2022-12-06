Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for FY23

Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for this fiscal, cuts projections for next 2 years

Given the stronger-than-expected outturn, Fitch forecasts growth at 7% in the financial year ending March 2023

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 18:53 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday retained India's economic growth forecast at 7 per cent for the current fiscal, saying India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging markets this year.

It, however, cut the projections for the next two financial years, stating that even though the country is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks but is not impervious to global developments.

In its December edition of the Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25.

In September, Fitch had projected 7 per cent growth for the current fiscal, followed by 6.7 per cent in 2023-24 and 7.1 per cent growth in 2024-25.

Given the stronger-than-expected outturn, Fitch forecasts growth at 7 per cent in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23). 

"India is expected to record one of the fastest growth rates among emerging markets in our Fitch20 coverage this year," it said.  

India is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks given the domestically focused nature of its economy, with consumption and investment making up the bulk of the country's GDP.

"However, India is not impervious to global developments. The worldwide economic slowdown is expected to reduce demand for Indian exports," Fitch said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Fitch Ratings
India economy

What's Brewing

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

 