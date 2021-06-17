Flipkart challenges court order on antitrust probe

The fresh appeal from Flipkart argues that decision to allow the probe to resume was erroneous and must be put on hold

Walmart’s Flipkart has filed a legal challenge against the restarting of an antitrust probe into the company, arguing in a court filing that the investigation would cause "irreparable injury."

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) began an investigation in January last year following a complaint alleging that Flipkart and Amazon promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and used deep discounts to stifle competition.

The companies have denied wrongdoing and near-immediate legal challenges from the pair stalled the probe for more than a year until a court last week allowed it to resume, having dismissed arguments that the CCI lacked evidence.

The fresh appeal from Flipkart, filed on June 16, argues that decision to allow the probe to resume was erroneous and must be put on hold.

The filing, which was not made public but has been viewed by Reuters, also urged the court to quash the initial CCI order for the investigation.

