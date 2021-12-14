Flipkart's Shopsy adds grocery segment

Flipkart's social commerce offering Shopsy on Tuesday said it has started offering grocery as a category on its platform that was launched earlier this year.

Leveraging Flipkart Group's supply chain infrastructure and tech capabilities, Grocery on Shopsy will cater to consumers across 700 cities, spanning over 5,800 pin codes, a statement said.

Grocery on Shopsy will host over 6,000 products across 230 categories - ranging from staples, FMCG, and other drygroceries, it added. "Over the last six months, Shopsy has become one of the top social commerce platforms in the country.

Grocery is a key consumer need and we are committed to making e-grocery affordable for consumers and sellers alike," Flipkart Senior Vice President - Growth Prakash Sikaria said.

He added that the company has been working on reducing the cost of delivering groceries over the last few months. "We are happy to announce that we have achieved best in class cost structure which makes us confident of scaling grocery on Shopsy.

Our core focus will be to bring benefits of community commerce to Indian consumers. We believe this model can solve challenges such as small ticket buying, assisted buying, instant delivery etc leveraging resellers who act as a conduit between us and end-users,” he said.

Flipkart's Grocery fulfilment centres including centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune will be leveraged by Shopsy, the statement said.

These centres have implemented effective quality management systems to ensure the products are traceable from raw materials until they reach the consumer, without losing their freshness, it added.

Shopsy was launched by Flipkart in July this year with the aim to make digital commerce accessible across India through a zero-commission marketplace.

Shopsy has helped local and small businesses and women entrepreneurs adopt social commerce by reaching out to their trusted network of people on common social media apps.

Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products across over 250 categories and is on track to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023. The announcement comes a day after Flipkart India and Walmart announced a $145 million investment in fresh produce supply chain company Ninjacart.

