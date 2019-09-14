FM announces mega shopping festival amid slowdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of measures to revive the housing sector and boost exports as the government tries to resuscitate an economy grappling with an economic slowdown.

One of the measures announced was an annual mega shopping festival that is scheduled for March 2020.

Along the lines of the popular Dubai Shopping Festival, the festival will be organised at four locations across four themes, said Sitharaman. The focus of the shopping festivals will be gems and jewellery, handicrafts, yoga, tourism, textiles and leather.

Steps were also announced to give a thrust to exports of engineering goods and handicrafts.

The Dubai shopping festival is an annual month-long festival, first organised by the UAE government in 1996. The festival, which also hosts a bunch of other entertainment programmes in addition to shopping, is considered to be one of the most sought after shopping festivals across the world and is a major crowd puller.