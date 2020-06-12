No late fine on GST returns for nil liability entities

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says no fee for late filing of GST returns for entities with nil liability

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 16:12 ist

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said no late fee will be levied for delayed filing of GST returns by registered entities with nil liability between July 2017 to January 2020.

Briefing reporters after GST Council meeting, she said late fee for non-filing of monthly sales return for others has been reduced to a maximum of Rs 500 for July 2017 to January 2020 period.

GST Council - the apex decision making body of the indirect tax regime - discussed the impact of COVID-19, she said.

Inverted duty structure hitting GST collections was discussed, she said, adding the council also discussed inverted duty structure in textile.

