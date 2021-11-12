FM Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on Nov 15

FM Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on November 15

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the discussion during the meeting will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 16:07 ist

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday meet chief ministers and state finance ministers to discuss measures to attract private investments to help boost the economy.

Speaking to reporters, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said the meeting comes in the backdrop of strong economic recovery post the two Covid waves, and the central government has made a big push in Capex.

"India is becoming an attractive destination for investment… there is a positive sentiment from the private sector," he said, adding geopolitical developments are also in favour of India.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the discussion during the meeting will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments.

The purpose of this meeting is to use this juncture not only to push growth from the Centre but also at the states level.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
Investors
Business News
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

 