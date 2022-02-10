Food delivery firm Zomato's quarterly loss narrows

Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 63 crore ($8.42 million) for the three months ended December 31, from Rs 353 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609 crore.

