Food delivery firm Zomato's quarterly loss narrows

Zomato's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 63 crore for the three months ended December 31

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 18:24 ist
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609 crore. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 63 crore ($8.42 million) for the three months ended December 31, from Rs 353 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609 crore.

