Footwear retailer Metro Brands files IPO papers with Sebi

The company will consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 10 crore

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 15:04 ist
Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale of 21,900,100 equity shares by selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company will consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 10 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards expenditure for opening new stores of the company, under the "Metro", "Mochi", "Walkway" and “Crocs” brands and for general corporate purposes.

The company-backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is an Indian footwear retailer targeting the economy, mid and premium segments in the footwear market.

It opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events.

As of March, 2021, the company operated 586 stores across 134 cities spread across 29 states and union territories in India.

Axis Capital, Ambit, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

