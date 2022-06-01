Forbes terminates $630 million SPAC deal

Forbes terminates $630 million SPAC deal

The company last year announced plans to merge with Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus SPAC

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 01 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 19:21 ist

Forbes said on Wednesday it had terminated its $630 million deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd, amid a downturn in sentiment for blank-check deals and as regulatory scrutiny of SPACs tightens.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle said Forbes' digital transformation has delivered double-digit growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past year, which "significantly outperformed the financial targets provided at the start of the SPAC transaction last year".

The company last year announced plans to merge with Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus SPAC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
forbes

What's Brewing

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 