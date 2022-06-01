Forbes terminates $630 million SPAC deal

Forbes said on Wednesday it had terminated its $630 million deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd, amid a downturn in sentiment for blank-check deals and as regulatory scrutiny of SPACs tightens.
Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle said Forbes' digital transformation has delivered double-digit growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past year, which "significantly outperformed the financial targets provided at the start of the SPAC transaction last year".
The company last year announced plans to merge with Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus SPAC.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school
Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover
India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze
'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report