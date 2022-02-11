Ford, Suzuki to get sops in clean fuel vehicle scheme

Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under clean fuel vehicles scheme

The federal cabinet last year approved a plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 11 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 16:51 ist
Ford Motor Co and Suzuki Motor Corp. Credit: Reuters Photos

Ford Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under the Indian government's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters.

The federal cabinet last year approved a plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles.

Ford, Suzuki, Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

