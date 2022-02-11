Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under clean fuel vehicles scheme

Ford Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under the Indian government's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters.
The federal cabinet last year approved a plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles.
Ford, Suzuki, Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
