Foreign exchange reserves fall $897 mn to $572.978 bn

Foreign exchange reserves fall $897 mn to $572.978 bn

In the previous week ended July 29, the reserves had risen $2.315 billion to $573.875 billion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2022, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 19:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined $897 million to $572.978 billion in the week ended August 5, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous week ended July 29, the reserves had risen $2.315 billion to $573.875 billion.

In the week ended August 5, the fall in the foreign exchange reserves was due to a dip in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.

FCA declined $1.611 billion to $509.646 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $671 million to $40.313 billion in the week ended August 5.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose $46 million to $18.031 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined $3 million to $4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Forex
Business News
US dollar
RBI

What's Brewing

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

 