Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $603.87 billion

Gold reserves were down by $710 million to $44.904 billion, the RBI said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 04 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.165 billion to $603.87 billion for the week ended July 28, the RBI said on Friday.

This is the second consecutive weekly drop in the reserves after the $1.987 billion decline to $607.035 billion in the previous reporting week,

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended July 28, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.416 billion to $535.337 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $710 million to $44.904 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $29 million to $18.444 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $11 million to $5.185 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

