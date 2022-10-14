Forex reserves rise for the first time in over 2 months

Forex reserves rise for the first time in over two months

 Reserves rose by $204 million from the previous week, the first increase since the week ended July 29

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 14 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 18:45 ist
RBI. Credit: Reuters photo

Foreign exchange reserves rose to $532.87 billion in the week through October 7, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

 Reserves rose by $204 million from the previous week, the first increase since the week ended July 29.

They were $532.66 billion at the end of the previous week ended September 30.

The rupee settled at 82.35 on Friday, having touched another record low of 82.68 on Monday after which the RBI likely intervened on multiple days to fall, as per traders.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
RBI
Forex
Rupee
dollar

What's Brewing

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 