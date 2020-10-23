Forex reserves touch life time high of $555.12 billion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 23 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 19:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The country's foreign exchange reserves touched a life time high of $555.12 billion after it surged by $3.615 billion in the week ended October 16, according to RBI data.

In the previous week ended October 9, 2020, the reserves had increased by $5.867 billion to reach $551.505 billion.

During the latest reporting week, the rise in total reserves was due to a sharp rise in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA jumped by $3.539 billion to $512.322 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.      

Gold reserves were up by $86 million in the reporting week to $36.685 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $1.480 billion during the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $11 million to $4.634 billion during the reporting week, as per the data. 

Forex
Exchange rate
Gold
IMF

