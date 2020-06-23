Former CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard arrested: German prosecutors

The former chief executive of Wirecard, Markus Braun, has been arrested on suspicion of market manipulation, German prosecutors said Tuesday, after the payments provider admitted that 1.9 billion euros missing from its accounts likely "do not exist".

Current investigations show that "the conduct of the accused justifies the suspicion of inaccurate presentation concurring with market manipulation," prosecutors from Munich said in a statement.