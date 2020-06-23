Ex-CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard arrested: German Police

Former CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard arrested: German prosecutors

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 23 2020, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 14:23 ist
Former chief executive of Wirecard, Markus Braun. Credit: AFP Photo

The former chief executive of Wirecard, Markus Braun, has been arrested on suspicion of market manipulation, German prosecutors said Tuesday, after the payments provider admitted that 1.9 billion euros missing from its accounts likely "do not exist".

Also read — Five things to know about the Wirecard scandal

Current investigations show that "the conduct of the accused justifies the suspicion of inaccurate presentation concurring with market manipulation," prosecutors from Munich said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 