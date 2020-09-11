Can use Apple's sign-in for Fortnite, says Epic Game

Fortnite creator Epic Games says gamers can use Apple sign-in system

Fortnite creator Epic Games said on Thursday Apple Inc has given its users an "indefinite extension" to log into the game using an Apple sign-in system.

Apple and Epic Games have been in a legal tussle since August, when the maker of the popular video game launched its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker's app store guidelines.

Apple blocks Fortnite maker from game developer tools

Epic had said on Wednesday that gamers would not be able to log into the game using their Apple sign-in credentials from Friday.

The company, however, warned gamers should prepare their accounts if the Apple sign-in option was removed.

