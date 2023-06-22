Fortress Investment may acquire bankrupt Vice Media

Fortress Investment may acquire bankrupt Vice Media: Report

While multiple bidders put in offers to acquire Vice, only Fortress' bid was deemed 'qualified'.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 22 2023, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 21:02 ist
Vice logo. Credit: Facebook/VICE

A group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group is set to take over Vice Media after bidding $225 million for the bankrupt company, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While multiple bidders put in offers to acquire Vice, only Fortress' bid was deemed "qualified", according to the report, which added that a bankruptcy auction for the company scheduled for Thursday will be called off.

Vice Media, popular for websites such as Vice and Motherboard, filed for bankruptcy protection last month, capping years of financial difficulties and top-executive departures.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Vice

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 