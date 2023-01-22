Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine

Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 11:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 82,480.67 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Adani Total Gas emerging as the top gainers.

While Infosys and HDFC were the other gainers, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 360.59 points or 0.59 per cent.

The valuation of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,432.65 crore to Rs 9,26,187.54 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Adani Total Gas, the new entrant to the coveted list, added Rs 22,667.1 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 4,30,933.09 crore.

HDFC's valuation jumped Rs 17,144.18 crore to Rs 4,96,067.07 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 9,236.74 crore to Rs 6,41,921.69 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 17,246 crore to Rs 5,98,758.09 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 16,676.24 crore to Rs 16,52,604.31 crore.

The mcap of LIC went lower by Rs 8,918.25 crore to Rs 4,41,864.34 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 7,095.07 crore to reach Rs 5,28,426.26 crore.

The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 4,592.11 crore to Rs 12,30,045 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 1,960.45 crore to Rs 6,07,345.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, LIC and Adani Total Gas.

