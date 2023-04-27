Fox announces new unit to house digital businesses

Fox announces new unit to house digital businesses

Paul Cheesbrough, who previously served as technology chief and president of Fox's digital unit, will become the CEO of the new division

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 02:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Media company Fox Corp on Wednesday said it would house its standalone digital businesses under a new unit, Tubi Media Group, along with its news, sports and entertainment digital platforms.

Fox's standalone digital businesses include free, ad-supported streaming platform Tubi, which Fox acquired in 2020; Tubi founder Farhad Massoudi will now step down as its chief executive officer.

Paul Cheesbrough, who previously served as technology chief and president of Fox's digital unit, will become the CEO of the new division, the company said.

Also Read | Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways after Fox settles Dominion lawsuit

The decision follows a string of events at Fox in recent weeks.

On Monday, Fox News Media and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson agreed to part ways, less than a week after parent Fox settled a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a central role, for $787.5 million.

Fox said Tubi Media Group will announce the new CEO for Tubi Streaming in the near future. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fox News
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

 