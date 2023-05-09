Foxconn buys 300-acre site in Indian tech-hub Bengaluru

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn has bought a giant tract of land on the outskirts of Indian tech-hub Bengaluru, the key Apple supplier said in a filing Tuesday as it looks to diversify production away from China.

The 1.2 million-square-metre (13 million-square-foot) acquisition was announced in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.