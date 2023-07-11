Foxconn says committed to India after Vedanta joint venture withdrawal

Foxconn committed to India after Vedanta JV withdrawal

There was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough, Foxconn said in a statement.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 11 2023, 12:56 ist
The logo of Foxconn. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Taiwan's Foxconn said on Tuesday it is committed to India after having "mutually agreed to part ways" with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta on a semiconductor joint venture.

Also Read | Foxconn junks Rs 1.61 lakh crore Vedanta chip plan, Vedanta says other investors lined up

"This is not a negative. There was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough. There were challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome, as well as external issues unrelated to the project," Foxconn said in a statement.

