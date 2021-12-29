Foxconn to restructure management at TN iPhone plant

Foxconn to restructure management at Tamil Nadu iPhone plant

The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food poisoning incident which sparked employee protests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 29 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 11:29 ist
Separately, an Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities.

The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food poisoning incident which sparked employee protests and threw light on the living conditions of the workers in hostels near the factory.

Also Read | Foxconn’s iPhone plant in TN to resume operations

Separately, an Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Apple
Foxconn
Tamil Nadu
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

 