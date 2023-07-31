Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore plant deal with TN

Foxconn unit to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

This new facility will be independent of Foxconn’s units that assemble high-end Apple iPhones for the domestic and international markets.

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 12:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group on Monday pledged to invest Rs 1,600 crore in setting up a high-end electronics component manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu which will generate jobs for about 6,000 people. 

The investment to be made by Foxconn Industrial Internet was finalised at a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here.

Also Read | Our made-in-India chip will be ready in 2.5 years: Vedanta chairman on semiconductor plan

Sources told DH that Fii will set up a greenfield state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for manufacturing electronics components in the Kanchipuram district. This new facility will be independent of Foxconn’s units that assemble high-end Apple iPhones for the domestic and international markets.

DH had on July 20 reported that Fii will make fresh investments in Tamil Nadu.

The development comes weeks after Fii proposed to set up its unit in Karnataka’s Tumakuru near Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 8,800 crore. 

A key supplier of Apple, Foxconn is being wooed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu among other states with the Taiwanese electronics major scouting locations for its own semiconductor assembly plant, for which it applied with the Union Government after the break-up with Vedanta.

Foxconn has significant presence in Tamil Nadu with its Sriperumbudur plant assembling high-end iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, even as the company continues to expand the massive facility, 50 km from Chennai, further as Apple Inc plans to move a significant portion of its China operations to India. It is also planning to assemble iPhones in Karnataka and Telangana.

The company gave an assurance of the fresh investment on July 19 when the Fii chairman met Stalin.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Foxconn
Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 