Foxconn unit to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group on Monday pledged to invest Rs 1,600 crore in setting up a high-end electronics component manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu which will generate jobs for about 6,000 people.

The investment to be made by Foxconn Industrial Internet was finalised at a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here.

Sources told DH that Fii will set up a greenfield state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for manufacturing electronics components in the Kanchipuram district. This new facility will be independent of Foxconn’s units that assemble high-end Apple iPhones for the domestic and international markets.

DH had on July 20 reported that Fii will make fresh investments in Tamil Nadu.

The development comes weeks after Fii proposed to set up its unit in Karnataka’s Tumakuru near Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 8,800 crore.

A key supplier of Apple, Foxconn is being wooed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu among other states with the Taiwanese electronics major scouting locations for its own semiconductor assembly plant, for which it applied with the Union Government after the break-up with Vedanta.

Foxconn has significant presence in Tamil Nadu with its Sriperumbudur plant assembling high-end iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, even as the company continues to expand the massive facility, 50 km from Chennai, further as Apple Inc plans to move a significant portion of its China operations to India. It is also planning to assemble iPhones in Karnataka and Telangana.

The company gave an assurance of the fresh investment on July 19 when the Fii chairman met Stalin.