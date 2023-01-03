Foxconn Zhengzhou plant's Dec shipments hit 90% target

Foxconn Zhengzhou plant's December shipments hit 90% of original target

The world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility was hit late last year by a Covid-19 outbreak

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Jan 03 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 09:43 ist
December shipments from Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90 per cent of the firm's initial plans. Credit: Reuters File Photo

December shipments from Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90 per cent of the firm's initial plans, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the facility strives to recover from its Covid-induced woes.

Foxconn declined to comment.

The world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility was hit late last year by a Covid-19 outbreak that prompted worker departures and unrest as well as production disruptions.

China
Business News
Foxconn
iPhone

