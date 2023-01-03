Foxconn Zhengzhou plant's December shipments hit 90% of original target

December shipments from Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90 per cent of the firm's initial plans, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the facility strives to recover from its Covid-induced woes.
Foxconn declined to comment.
The world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility was hit late last year by a Covid-19 outbreak that prompted worker departures and unrest as well as production disruptions.
