FPIs withdraw Rs 2,300 cr from Indian equities in Feb

FPIs sell-off spree continues, withdraw Rs 2,300-crore from equities in February

However, the pace of selling has come down compared to January, when Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out Rs 28,852 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2023, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Foreign investors have turned cautious and pulled out Rs 2,313 crore from Indian equities so far this  month ahead of the release of Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

However, the pace of selling has come down compared to January, when Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out Rs 28,852 crore.

This was also the worst outflow in the last seven months, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to that, they made a net investment of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,238 crore in November. 

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said rising rates in the US might lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets including India.

Also Read | Global economic factors, recessionary fears in advanced economies led to FPI sell-off: Economic Survey

According to the data, FPIs withdrew a net amount of Rs 2,313  crore from Indian equities during February 1-24.

"FPIs turned cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of FOMC meeting and on the back of series of disappointing economic data in the US, indicating slow pace of moderation in inflation. This fanned concerns that the Fed will have to continue raising rates longer than expected," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Also, despite the intermittent corrections in the market this year, Indian markets continue to trade at premium thereby providing a good profit booking opportunity, he added.

Last week, bond yields in the US continued to rise in anticipation of the Fed turning more hawkish in the context of the slow disinflation in the US.

Also Read | FPIs begin New Year in sell-off mode; withdraw Rs 5,900 crore from equities in a week

In terms of sector, a clear change in the sell portfolio has been witnessed. In the first half of February, FPIs turned buyers in financials, while they were selling in financials in January, Geojit's Vijayakumar said.

Also FPIs bought capital goods, IT and healthcare in the first half of February and they sold in oil & gas, metals and power, he added.

On the other hand, FPIs have invested Rs 2,819 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

foreign portfolio investors
FPIs
Business News
Federal Reserve
Markets
Equities

What's Brewing

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

Strides of pride

Strides of pride

And Tintin lives on

And Tintin lives on

DH Toon | A fine host

DH Toon | A fine host

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

 