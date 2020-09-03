Shut schemes of Franklin Templeton receive Rs 1,498 cr

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 crore in two weeks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2020, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 11:18 ist

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said its six shut schemes have received about Rs 1,498 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in the second half of August.

This takes the total cash flows received till date since April 24 to Rs 6,486 crore, Franklin Templeton MF said in a statement.

Franklin Templeton shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes together have an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM). These include Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

Of the six schemes, Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF) are the latest schemes to turn cash positive with 5 percent and 1 percent of their respective AUMs available in cash.

This will be distributed to unitholders subject to a successful unitholder vote.

Further, cash positions in Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund rose to 31 percent and 14 percent of their respective AUMs as of August 31.

According to a Karnataka High Court order, the e-voting and unitholders meet will remain suspended until further directions.

"Active monetisation of assets of the schemes and distribution of investment proceeds to the unitholders will be possible only after successful e-voting," the statement noted.

Franklin Templeton
Mutual Funds
Business News

