Freight loading up by 15%, revenue by 9% in October 2020 as against last year: Railways

The Railways' freight loading and corresponding earnings in October were higher by 15 per cent and 9 per cent respectively than the numbers recorded during the same month last year, the national transporter said Sunday.

In October this year, the Indian Railways' loading was 108.16 million tonnes which are 15 per cent higher than last year’s loading for the same period which was 93.75 million tonnes.

In this period Indian Railways earned Rs 10,405.12 crore from freight loading which is higher by Rs. 868.90 crores or 9 per cent in comparison to last year’s earnings for the same period at Rs 9536.22 crore, it said.

In the month of October 2020, the Indian Railways' loading was 108.16 million tonnes which include 46.97 million tonnes of coal, 14.68 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.03 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.93 million tonnes of fertilizers and 6.62 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), the national transporter said.

"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive," the ministry said in a statement.

"It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time table. Also, to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, Ministry of Railways has held meetings with the top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers," it said.