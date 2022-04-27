French IT company Atos moves Russian business to India, other nations

French IT consulting group Atos has exited operations in Russia and shifted to other countries including India and Turkey due to Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine.

Reporting its January-March quarterly earnings, it also condemned the war in Ukraine. On April 5, the Group had confirmed the managed exit of its Russia-based operations, which generated 0.4% of revenue in 2021.

Atos delivers critical digital services to some of its global clients out of Russia.

"The feasibility of exiting Russia has required significant planning in terms of implications for business operations and for Atos employees based there", the company said in a statement.

Atos is focused on managing the impact on its employees as part of an orderly exit. In support of its global clients, the Group is moving services currently delivered from Russia to other countries, "including India and Turkey".

