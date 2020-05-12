Lift restrictions on transportation: FSSAI to state

FSSAI asks states to lift restrictions on transportation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 20:43 ist

Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday asked states to remove restrictions, if any, imposed on transportation, storage and sale of frozen foods or food served cold fearing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been reiterating ever since the outbreak of this disease that there is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the coronavirus disease.

"There is a need to counter myths and misinformation. Several instances have been brought to the notice of the Authority where products such as frozen food, food served cold/ chilled etc. were selectively not allowed to be transported, stored or sold, ostensibly on the notion that they could promote the spread of COVID-19," FSSAI said in a statement.

The FSSAI has communicated to states/UTs giving instructions to review any such restriction imposed and rescind those not consistent with the guidance issued by the regulator.

States/UTs have been instructed to follow a non-discriminatory approach while dealing with food businesses in the lockdown and even post lockdown period, it added.

The FSSAI has also issued detailed guidelines for food business operators (FBOs). It has started an online training programme for FBOs to help them maintain safety and hygiene across the food supply chain because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
FSSAI
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 