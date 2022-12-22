FTX could pay $2,100 per hour for bankruptcy lawyers

FTX could pay over $2,100 per hour for bankruptcy lawyers

FTX declared bankruptcy on November 11, collapsing amid a wave of customer withdrawals

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:51 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has asked a US bankruptcy judge for permission to pay its top restructuring lawyers as much as $2,165 per hour, an unusually high rate for a company that cannot afford to repay all of its debts.

FTX declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, collapsing amid a wave of customer withdrawals. Federal prosecutors have charged founder Sam Bankman-Fried with stealing billions of dollars in

FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and two of his former associates have already pleaded guilty. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on Thursday.

New York-based law firm Sullivan & Cromwell is representing FTX in its Chapter 11 case and guiding its efforts to return assets to customers. FTX late Wednesday asked the Delaware federal judge overseeing the case for approval to pay the firm's partners and special counsel between $1,575 and $2,165 per hour for their work.

Also Read | Crypto firm Binance endures wild weeks in wake of FTX collapse

The top lawyers' rates far exceed the $1,300 per hour billed by FTX's new CEO John Ray, who also filed an application with the court late Wednesday.

Court-approved billing rates for bankruptcy attorneys did not cross the $2,000-per-hour mark until earlier this year, when a US bankruptcy judge approved a $2,035-per-hour fee in the bankruptcy of cosmetics giant Revlon.

Bankruptcy experts have said total legal fees in a case as complex as FTX can exceed $100 million.

Bankman-Fried criticized Sullivan & Cromwell in draft congressional testimony he planned to deliver before his Dec. 12 arrest, claiming he was pressured into filing for bankruptcy at least in part because the case would deliver large legal fees.

Sullivan & Cromwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before FTX's bankruptcy, Sullivan & Cromwell represented the company in US regulatory inquiries and on potential acquisitions, including its proposed acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. The firm was paid $8.56 million for that pre-bankruptcy legal work. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FTX
Business News
bankruptcy

What's Brewing

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 