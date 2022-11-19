FTX fires three of its top executives

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 19 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 09:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for US bankruptcy court protection, has fired some top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.

Other terminated executives include engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading arm Alameda Research, the newspaper said. 

 

 

