FTX says it is resuming ordinary course of salary payments

Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated companies said on Monday that most subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees worldwide.
Earlier this month, FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive after rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.
