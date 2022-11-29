Resuming ordinary course of salary payments: FTX

FTX says it is resuming ordinary course of salary payments

Earlier this month, FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection

Reuters
Reuters,
  Nov 29 2022, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 06:04 ist
FTX logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated companies said on Monday that most subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees worldwide.

Earlier this month, FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive after rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.

cryptocurrency
FTX
Business News

