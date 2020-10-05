'Fujitsu still probing causes of Tokyo bourse outage'

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 05 2020, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 13:45 ist
Tokyo Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP Photo

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourse's worse-ever outage last week, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and prevent recurrences of such troubles," Takahito Tokita said at a briefing on Fujitsu's digital strategy, in his first public appearance since the TSE outage paralysed the world's third-largest equity market.

The TSE has said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem at its "Arrowhead" trading system, and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up. It caused the first full-day suspension since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999.

Japan
Stock market
business

