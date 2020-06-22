Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes turn into office amid coronavirus

With the COVID-19-induced work-from-home (WFH) culture here to stay, furniture companies are witnessing a surge in sales of office chairs and tables.

Demand has been rising for all furniture categories, say companies, as people look to turn their homes into efficient professional workspaces. The companies that DH spoke to said that increased awareness about right posture and ergonomics was driving sales.

Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President, B2C, Godrej Interio, said there has been a four-fold rise in demand for WFH range of products from retail customers, both online and at stores.

“The initial high demand and searches were for work chairs, especially Godrej Interio Motion chair, followed by work desks. We realised that most of the Indian homes are small and therefore we are promoting furniture solutions that easily get integrated with the rest of the home furniture,” said Mehta.

At furniture retailer Pepperfry, the top three popular categories currently are study tables, office chairs and beanbags.

According to Kashyap Vadapalli, CMO, Pepperfry, these products used to contribute to 18% of the sales volumes in the pre-COVID-19 period. Now, they account for almost 48% of the sales volumes.

“Specifically, two key WFH categories, study tables and office chairs, have moved from 10% of sales volumes to 35% of sales volumes. Ergonomic office chairs are most in demand,” said Vadapalli.

Furniture rental company Fabrento is also seeing a surge in queries for desks for work from home. The founder of the company said that desks were sold out as soon as Unlock 1.0 was announced.

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder & CEO, Furlenco, said that workstations and study tables were gaining more traction right now.

“Our workstation orders have more than tripled from the pre-COVID-19 times,” said Karimpana.