Future down 3% after Amazon arbitration plea dismissed

Future Group shares fall 3% after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal

Justice Amit Bansal at the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that Future's filings were dismissed

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 11:29 ist
People shop at the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares in Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after an Indian court dismissed Future Retail's appeal to declare arbitration proceedings with now estranged partner Amazon.com Inc as illegal.

Justice Amit Bansal at the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that Future's filings were dismissed, without giving any further details.

Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer , Future Retail and Future Enterprises fell as much as between 3.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent in a marginally strong Mumbai market.

The Delhi court's decision is the latest legal twist in the Future-Amazon saga and comes after Future urged a New Delhi judge that given India's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future, there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the company and Amazon to continue.

Amazon had successfully for months used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future in 2019 to block the Kishore Biyani-owned company's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries, until the antitrust agency's suspension of the 2019 deal last December.

Since August 2019, when Amazon announced its investment in Future, shares of Future Retail have slid about 87 per cent.

Future Group, Amazon and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Future Retail
Business News
Amazon
Reliance Industries Ltd

What's Brewing

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 