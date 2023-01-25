Future Retail executive chairman Kishore Biyani resigns

Reuters
  • Jan 25 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 20:04 ist
Kishore Biyani. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday Kishore Biyani had resigned as the executive chairman and director of the company, effective Jan. 23, 2023. 

Kishore Biyani
Future Retail
Business News

