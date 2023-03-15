Future Retail executive chairman Kishore Biyani withdraws resignation letter

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday Kishore Biyani has withdrawn his resignation as the executive chairman and director of the company.
The company, currently under insolvency proceedings, said "the resolution professional objected to the contents of (Biyani's resignation) letter" and requested him to recall the letter.
Biyani had tendered his resignation on Jan 23, the company said.
