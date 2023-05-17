Future Retail receives 6 bankruptcy resolution bids

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process.
The company did not disclose the name of the bidders.
Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance Retail amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc .
Earlier in the day, ET reported that Reliance Retail - the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries - and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had opted out of the final bid.
A total of 49 bidders were eyeing to acquire the debt-laden giant in April this year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way
'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled
Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh