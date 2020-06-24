Deadline for filing I-T returns extended till July 31

FY19 Income Tax Returns' filing deadline extended till July 31; PAN-Aadhaar linkage till March 2021

  Jun 24 2020
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 22:06 ist
The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020.

The Centre has also extended the time limit for linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2021.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through a notification also extended the time limit for making various investments for claiming deductions under the I-T Act for 2019-20 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020.

The due date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 has already been extended till November 30, 2020.

