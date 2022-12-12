G7 leaders to hold video conference on December 12

G7 leaders to hold video conference on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Dec 12 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 16:27 ist

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are to hold a video conference on Monday, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz scheduled to give a news conference afterwards, the German chancellery said.

Scholz's news conference is scheduled for 16:30 GMT, according to the statement.

G7
Germany
World news
Olaf Scholz

