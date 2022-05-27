GAIL net jumps 40% on higher gas margins

GAIL net jumps 40% on higher gas margins

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 26,968.21 crore from Rs 15,549.07 crore in January-March 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 15:31 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

State gas utility GAIL India Ltd on Friday reported a 40 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit as margins on natural gas sales rose.

Net profit in January-March at Rs 2,683.11 crore was higher than Rs 1,907.67 crore in the same period a year back, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 26,968.21 crore from Rs 15,549.07 crore in January-March 2021.

For the full fiscal ending March 31, the company reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 10,363.97 crore, against Rs 4,890.18 crore in the previous year.

Pre-tax earnings from natural gas marketing jumped to Rs 1,725.93 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, up from Rs 280.89 crore a year back.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
GAIL Gas Ltd
Gail
Net Profit

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 