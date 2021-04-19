GameStop CEO George Sherman to resign

  Apr 19 2021
  updated: Apr 20 2021
GameStop has been in the process of shifting its business away from the brick-and-mortar retailer model into an e-commerce business. Credit: Reuters File Photo

GameStop Corp said on Monday Chief Executive Officer George Sherman would resign, as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm.

Sherman will be stepping down on July 31 or earlier upon the appointment of a successor, the company said in a statement.

Its board is searching to identify chief executive officer candidates.

The development, first reported by Reuters last week, is the biggest shakeup at GameStop since Ryan Cohen, the co-founder and former chief executive of online pet food company Chewy Inc , joined the company's board in January.

GameStop has been in the process of shifting its business away from the brick-and-mortar retailer model into an e-commerce business that can compete with large-scale retailers such as Walmart Inc, as well as technology companies Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.

